Kodak Black Wants Coronavirus To Last Until He Is Home From PrisonKodak Black Wants Coronavirus To Last Until He Is Home From Prison

Even in prison, Kodak Black still knows how to say things to get people upset. The 22-year-old Florida rapper has been locked up since last year, and has somehow still managed to keep access to his Instagram page. In a post that has been deleted, Kodak joked about the Coronavirus and how it has impacted the music industry.

The post said:

“Lol I ain’t missing out on nothing Right Na…U Rap N***az can’t make no money Right Na,” he wrote. “…This Corona shit need to last til I Get Out.”

There is audio footage of Kodak making the same statement. Take a listen to the clip below.

Kodak is currently serving a 48 month sentence and is scheduled to be released in 2022

Also On K97.5: