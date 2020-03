If you want a Take-out order in Raleigh, the city has set up a number of temporary curbside pickup zones. Yesterday, Raleigh rolled out a number of Pickup zones ( located near Hillsborough Street corridor, Glennwood South and the Downtown Core… To see a map of these locations, click the link below.

https://raleighnc.gov/news/2020-03-18-city-sets-temporary-curbside-pickup-zones

