Man Found Dead After Contracting COVID-19

A Richarson man who was found dead this evening in his home was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Thursday Dallas County Officials confirmed a man in his 60s who didn’t have chronic health conditions was found deceased. The Richardson resident’s death is the first death in Dallas reported connected to COVID-19 according to Dallas County.

His death was among the 20 new confirmed cases reported in Dallas county Thursday.

Four people have contracted the virus in Denton County and are believed to contract it through community spread. And Tarrant County officials have reported 10 new cases according to WFAA.

More and more cases are being revealed as the state ramps up available testing kits which became available this morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Thursday the closure of schools, gyms, dine-in restaurants and bars as part of an executive order until April 3rd.

The order says:

Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings larger than 10 people shall avoid restaurants, gyms, bars. no dining in, gyms will be closed. Drive-thru, carryout and delivery is highly encouraged People shall not visit nursing homes, long term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance All schools in the state shall be temporarily closed

Texans have always been resilient when responding to disasters. Our response to #COVID19 is no different. We need everyone’s collaboration to help contain the spread & protect public health. Together we will defeat #COVID19 & soon cont. biz as usual keeping TX the best state. pic.twitter.com/C9maudW5qr — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 20, 2020

The governor also approved the delivery of alcohol to citizens Wednesday night to help restaurants and bars stay afloat and continue to sell those menu items, which typically sell the best. The Dallas City council voted Thursday evening extend the state of emergency until April 29th

