North Carolina Man Arrested For Walking In Walmart And Claiming To Have Coronavirus

A man in Albemarle, NC has been arrested and charged with perpetrating a hoax after a video surfaced of him walking around in Walmart on Facebook live bragging to his followers that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Police in Albemarle say that on March 18th 31-year-old Justin Rhodes committed a crime when he walked through the Walmart stating that he was infected with COVID-19 and threatening to visit other businesses and infect others.

He has been arrested on a felony count of perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

