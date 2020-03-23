Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has tested positive for coronavirus after choosing to not quarantine away from her husband.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed their decision to not take preventive measures after discovering that Idris was positive for coronavirus. Many people criticized the couple’s decision to stay together after they posted a video explaining that Idris had contracted the virus last week.

In the interview with Oprah, Sabrina explains that it was her decision to stay with Idris, even though she was advised by doctors to isolate herself in order to prevent the disease from spreading to her.

She said:

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina Elba said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Idris went on to explain that he believes that the couple was together on the day that he was exposed by a person who had tested positive.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Idris Elba told Winfrey. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”

Idris and Sabrina both say that they have not experienced any major COVID-19 symptoms as of yet.

