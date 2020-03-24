Oprah Says That Steadman Has To Sleep In The Guesthouse

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime boyfriend Stedman Graham have been keeping their distance during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Oprah, her boo has been forced to sleep in the guesthouse in an effort to keep a safe distance between the two.

While Oprah has been self quarantined at her home in Santa Barbara, CA during the crisis she says that Steadman has to stay in the guesthouse in order to protect her health. According to Winfrey, she is at a higher risk to catch the Rona because she was infected with pneumonia late last year and recently suffered a bronchial infection.

She also explains that Steadman didn’t believe that the virus was serious. She said he was “one of those” people who didn’t take the COVID-19 crisis seriously enough and was “late to the party” when it came to taking the necessary precautions in getting onboard with taking precautions.

Oprah also added that Steadman flew from Chicago to California last week and when he asked what the procedure was for staying safe she replied “The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!”

