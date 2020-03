Houston rapper Slim Thug has announced that he is now infected with the coronavirus even though he has taken many precautions to protect himself. Thug is the first Hip Hop artist to announce publicly that he has tested positive for the virus.

Thug posted a video to his IG and told followers that although he currently feels fine, his test for coronavirus was positive.

Coronavirus has been spreading across the country and at least 537 people have died from the disease.

