The Hyve: LIVE Music Session With 3rd King

Find out about 3rd King in The Hyve on K 97.5. The new local music session, where you can get to know what The Triangle has in store.
FACEBOOK: 3rd King / @3rdking919
INSTAGRAM: @3rd_king_
CLICK HERE TO VIEW FACEBOOK LIVE
Are you a musician and want to join us for our next session in The Hyve? Follow us on INSTAGRAM , FACEBOOK, TWITTER and LISTEN TO US LIVE to find out how you can be next LIVE from The Hyve: Music Session!
RELATED:
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
5 Things You Can You Do To Better Yourself When You’re Stuck In The House
Also On K97.5: