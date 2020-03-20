CLOSE
Rams Release Todd Gurley And Clay Matthews!!

The team cut Gurley before $10.5 million becomes fully generated on his contract. The team announced its decision to cut linebacker Clay Matthews shortly after.

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

