Jussie Smollett Breaks His Social Media Silence

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has made his return to social media this week. After being absent from social media for the last nine months, Jussie posted a quick message for his followers.

In the clip, Jussie played the piano while singing Stevie Wonder’s “A Place in The Sun”. Jussie has kept a low profile since allegedly being attacked in Chicago back in 2019.

Jussie has apparently been on his own quarantine, and told his followers “Quarantine day 421. Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona.”

Last month Smollett entered a plea of not guilty to six new charges.

Also On K97.5: