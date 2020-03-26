Judge Denies Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Coronavirus Early Release Request

Tekashi 6ix9ine was attempting to use the coronavirus to get released even earlier from prison that he was supposed to. According to TMZ, the judge who is overseeing his case handed him a big fat L. Even though his request was denied, there still might be some hope for the disgraced rapper.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge says the court lacks the legal authority to grant the request … so his hands are tied. But, get this … even though the judge’s hands are tied, he implies Tekashi might want to take his chances and file his request instead with the Bureau of Prisons.

Tekashi’s attorney will file a request with the Bureau of Prisons in another attempt to get his client released early.

Also On K97.5: