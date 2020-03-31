TELL HIM OFF!!!!!! Auntie Maxine Waters Goes In On Trump On Social Media!!!

She did not come to play…

Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You've endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you're causing! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Stories:

https://hiphopnc.com/5826621/reclaim-your-christmas-with-these-perfect-maxine-waters-gifts/

Happy Birthday Auntie! Six Times Congresswoman Maxine Waters Proved She’s The Illest

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: