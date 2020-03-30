Jay Z & Rihanna’s Foundations Donate $2 Million Combined For COVID-19 Relief Efforts!!!

Jay Z and Rihanna are teaming up through their foundations to donate a combined $2 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. Together they will be helping undocumented workers, children of healthcare workers that are on the frontline, first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless people.

The organizations that the money will be going to is Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, the Fund for Public Schools, The American Civil Liberties Union and New York Immigration Coalition.

