Future Partners With Organization To Donate Masks To Hospital Workers & Patients!

Future is the latest celeb to join in on the fight against COVID-19. The “Mask-Off” singer and his organization, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to donate to hospitals and patients in a campaign, “Mask On.”

Also On K97.5: