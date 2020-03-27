CLOSE
Future Partners With Organization To Donate Masks To Hospital Workers & Patients!

Future is the latest celeb to join in on the fight against COVID-19. The “Mask-Off” singer and his organization, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to donate to hospitals and patients in a campaign, “Mask On.”

