Former Love & Hip Hop Cast Member Is Fighting Coronavirus And Double Pneumonia

A former cast member of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” has been diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19). Club promoter Sincere Shaw AKA Vincent Coffey appeared on the show during the earlier seasons with Teairra Mari was recently hospitalized due to complications from pneumonia in both of his lungs.

In a statement Shaw said:

“About a week ago I wasn’t feeling my best. I had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital. They ran all the necessary tests and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve been in the hospital ever since. I have pneumonia in both my lungs. It makes it difficult for me to breathe. It’s not a game. I feel a little better today. They say…they’re really not saying much of anything and that’s the scary part about this, just not knowing.”

Coffey is hoping for a positive outcome from his current condition:

“I just want to let everyone know out there, I’m a be alright. Regardless, I don’t even have the capacity to think about things in a way that’s not me getting out of this stronger. But I just want everyone to understand that this thing is serious. Playtime is over.”

