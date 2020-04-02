Where Is The Best Place To Eat For #NationalBurritoDay + All The IG Lives You Need To Watch Next [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Today is National Burrito Day, and the crew gets into a discussion on which chains have the best burritos. But for the entire day places like Chipotle have some free burrito deals going on, so save some money and get some lunch delivered today to celebrate!

Lore’l lets you know which are the next IG lives you have to check out today & over the weekend. We’ve had guests like Flipp Dinero, Dani Leigh, and Lil Yachty pull up on our live, but it looks like the next big battle will be between T-Pain and Lil John!

We wrap up the show with Billy Sorrells catching you up on what’s happening in the world of sports and On Air Jordan with today’s Bright Side!

Finish the week strong by tuning into The Morning Hustle tomorrow at 6am ET!

[caption id="attachment_850999" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jemal Countess / Getty[/caption] Another day under coronavirus lockdown, another Instagram Live battle. Last night (Mar.31) Scott Storch and T-Pain announced they will be the latest to put their catalog of hits up against each other. After Twitter was left utterly confused, so Mannie Fresh stepped up. We already experienced the “battle” between Sean Garrett and The-Dream, the well-organized situation between Ne-Yo and Jonhtá Austin, and now it was T-Pain and Scott Storch’s turn. The battle was initially put together by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who got all of this started when they decided to beat battle out of the blue last month. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-bSLKYlpj1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link The battle was supposed to go down tonight, 8PM, and would consist of 20 rounds allowing each artist to flex their biggest hits. While everyone is looking forward to the battle, a lot of people are already declaring Scott Storch, the winner, and that is quite understandable because the man has hit records for days. https://twitter.com/HipHopNMore/status/1245210947376955392?s=20 Should we count out T-Pain, though? If you checked social media, the consensus is the “Sprung” rapper/singer is in over his head here. Well, it would seem that the reactions forced a change, and now it’s going to be Mannie Fresh VS. Scott Storch and now that makes much more sense to music heads. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-chd2KljdD/ Still, the jokes the flew to the initial battle were quite hilarious. You can peep all of the reactions to the Scott Storch VS. T-Pain in the gallery below. — Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty https://www.instagram.com/p/B-bSLKYlpj1/

