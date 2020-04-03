Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Released From Prison Early Due To Coronavirus

It looks like Tekashi has had his wishes granted by a judge in New York. Apparently, the judge has decided that the rapper is no longer a threat to society, and should be released from jail due to the coronavirus.

The judge ruled that Tekashi can serve out the remainder of his two year sentence at home under supervised release.

He will have a GPS monitoring device during his first 4 months of home release, and will have to live at a home that is approved by his probation officer. He will only be allowed to leave the home for medical treatment or to visit his attorney. He will also be required to have daily video conferences with his probation officer if his monitor is not working.

