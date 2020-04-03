Lil Yachty Doesn’t Understand The Internet Backlash & Answers If He’s Dating JT From City Girls [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We had our guy Lil Yachty check in with us by phone on The Morning Hustle this morning. It seems every time Lil Yachty gears up a major release, there is always constant internet love & backlash that seem to follow. He opens up about not understanding the internet’s reaction to his music video “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring two of the biggest artists in the world right now in Drake and DaBaby. People took issue with him dressing up in a wig and dress to parody Oprah as he interviews Drake and DaBaby in the video.

He’s all about having fun he says, and though he doesn’t care what people have to say, he still doesn’t get the angle that they are coming from. Lore’l quickly pivots the interview and wants to know if there is/was any truth to the rumors about him dating JT from City Girls. He answers with a laugh, and says no one has asked him about that before.

Before premiering his new record on air, he plays a quick game of “Which Celebrity Can Come In“, with Headkrack asking giving him a bundle of different celebrities and wants to know if they could get in the house with Lil Yachty during the quarantine.

Make sure you go check out his new music video and be on the look out for his next release dropping soon!

