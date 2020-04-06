Victorious Praise Fellowship has started a campaign to help support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Wednesday they have committed to handing out meals for families in need.

This week Pastor Wil Nichols and the VPF congregation will be handing out pizza pies from Little Caesar’s Pizza, to families in need through their drive-by pick up.

Community Meal at VPF:

* Wednesday – April 8th

* 3 – 5 pm

* 2116 Page Rd. Durham, NC

You must register in advance to get the free meal. CLICK HERE for free registration.

Thank You VPF!!!

Local Church To Give Out Pizza’s To Needy Families was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

