JLo Reunited With Ex Diddy On Live – Says Her Husband Is His Biggest Fan

Jenny from the block and her ex #SeanCombs reunited on Instagram live for Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon last night. #JenniferLopez joined Diddy’s live stream with her now husband #AlexRodriguez and explained how he was a major fan of #Diddy’s work.

“This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era. Any party we do, anything it’s like ‘Put up Puffy and Mase.'” says JLo. “I appreciate the love A-Rod” says Diddy in response to their stated. He began playing “Been Around The World” remix featuring Mase and they all stood and began to dance.

Diddy and JLo were lovers back in 1999, during the prime of their careers. After ending things, it’s nice to see them be cordial and interact with each other during a time like this. Diddy has a number of guests on his live including #Lizzo, #LebronJames and #Drake. We love the energy everyone is bringing and we hope to keep up the momentum!

