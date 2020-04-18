CLOSE
House Representatives Propose The Emergency Money For The People Act!!!!

 

According to reports, House Representatives Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have just proposed a plan to provide Americans with $2,000 a month as the country continues to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic. The Emergency Money for the People Act would apply to US citizens who are 16 or older and make less than $130,000 a year. READ MORE

