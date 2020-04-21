Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Are Making Moves To Buy The Mets!!!

The former MLB All-Star and his multi-talented fiance’ have retained JP Morgan Chase to raise capital for a potential bid on the New York Mets, according to reports. An interest in the franchise by Rodriguez was first reported by the New York Post in February, after billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen walked away from a $2.6 billion deal for 80 percent of the team.

Related Stories:

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Raise Awareness of Social Injustice During Super Bowl Halftime Show, MAGA Twitter Livid

Jennifer Lopez Has Just Become The New Global Face of Coach

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: