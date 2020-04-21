We had 3 listeners check in after they sent an email to Lore’l. This is to messy for us to break down, so listen to the video above to hear the whole story. Let us know on social media who you think is to blame in this situation!

SEE ALSO: The Governor of Georgia Wants To Re-Open & Gabrielle Union Speaks Out On Scottie Pippen [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: What Do You Do When The Threesome Goes This Wrong?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On K97.5: