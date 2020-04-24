You’ll be working from home for a bit longer. Governor Cooper extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order to May 8th. The original order ended April 30th.
“After a thorough analysis, it’s clear that we’re flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift our restrictions yet,” Cooper said. “We need time to slow the spread of the virus before we can start easing those restrictions.”
Gov. Cooper Extends Stay-At-Home Order To May 8th was originally published on foxync.com