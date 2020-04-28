First Lady Michelle Does Numbers With Her Memoir And Will Be The Focus Of Upcoming Documentary ‘Becoming’!

Back in 2018, our forever President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, signed a deal with #Netflix through their production company. Now, sources reveal a sneak peek at the documentary based on Michelle’s $36 million dollar memoir called ‘Becoming’.

That’s right, $36 million dollars. On her own! She is now the third highest-paid selling author next to J.K Rowling for #HarryPotter and James Patterson. She is giving fans an inside look at her journey of life and touring the country to promote her blockbuster book.

Recently, Democratic candidate #JoeBiden made statements expressing how he would pick #MichelleObama as his running mate “in a heartbeat”. Although flattered, Michelle says she has no interest in being in office herself. Instead, she’s out here promoting black excellence and wellness through group discussions she has on the road with fans and more behind-the scenes footage of her every day life.

Forever First Lady sold 10 million copies of her memoir in one year since releasing in 2019. This is record-breaking! She visited 30 cities during her tour and at each stop, she spoke before thousands of people. Sometimes she would invite a celebrity guest but made the experience feel intimiate every time. This is what we love about her. We’re hoping to see #BarackObama make an apparence somewhere in this documentary. Be sure to tune into Netflix May 6th to stream the documentary.

