Video Of Packed Flight To Charlotte Goes Viral

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

If you’re flying, you might expect that airlines would have passengers practicing social distancing. But this viral video shows a flight from New York City to Charlotte that was about 85% packed. Multiple rows on the plane were occupied.

 

 

 

Erin Strine, who recorded the video said, “I recognize the risks that I was taking by agreeing to be on an airplane in the first place and while I wanted to believe all of the, you know, precautions would be taken that I had read on the airline’s websites, you know, there are lots of, lots of asterisks there.”

 

