Fivio Foreign joined Dj Quick Silva On Instagram Live with only the Energy he could have. The “Big Drip” rapper talked about his lane in drill music and the other New York rappers that he says are up behind him. The Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva got an exclusive as he previewed new music on the live interview. To see how it sounds listen to the music below:

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

