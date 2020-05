Officials at UNC report the possible development of a treatment that could help COVID-19 patients.

The federal coronavirus task force announced Wednesday positive clinical trial results for remdesivir, a treatment that originated in labs at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Officials at UNC say the treatment diminished the time to recovery from COVID-19.

Read more at source: WBTV.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 Treatment Developed At UNC was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On K97.5: