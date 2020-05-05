CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Tory Lanez Launching The Dream City Fund To Benefit Covid-19 Relief Efforts [VIDEO]

In todays Hip-Hop Spot, Rap Snacks is looking to help people learn about the stock market. The Hip Hop themed chip company has launched a new app designed to teach users about stocks and investments. “The Stock Boss Up app is a free digital stock market simulation that lets users test the waters of investing without using their own capital” according to sources.

Wake Up With The Morning Hustle By Downloading Our App! 

Tory Lanez is using his popularity for a great cause, as he just launched the ‘Tory Lanez Dream City Fund’ which is going to help bring relief to people effected by the coronavirus. After two feel good stories, we can’t say that YFN Lucci felt “good” after the internet roasted him after removing his permanent grills and showing his teeth. We tried to have listeners help out and say something nice, but it didn’t help…

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! “The Only Don We Acknowledge Is Lemon” [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Listen: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With New Song “Taco Tuesday”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

10 photos Launch gallery

Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

Continue reading Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

[caption id="attachment_863125" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Remember Kaylin Garcia, aka Young Ratchet and once Joe Budden’s boo? Well, she’s back in the news, and it has nothing to do with Love & Hip Hop. News broke about Joe Budden and Sage The Gemini’s ex allegedly putting hands and possibly feet on Celina Powell outside of her “friend” Tory Lanez’s Miami condo. After the beatdown was administered, she hopped in Tory’s whip and fled the scene of the crime. Garcia’s claim to fame was being Budden’s object of affection and lived on the rapper’s YouTube videos before joining him on season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. The couple did one season on the famed VH1 reality show franchise where we witnessed the couples relationship crash and burn when Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jose, came back on the scene, and they bumped heads on the show. Budden and Garcia eventually split, and she dated fellow rapper Sage The Gemini. They also eventually wound up breaking up. SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER! Garcia didn’t let her 15-minutes of fan go to waste. The Puerto Rican born IG baddie put her dancing skills and love for fitness to work starting a “twerkout” class. She is also big into art and is a great cook as well and now can apparently throw her hands if you talk about her “friends” hairline. So its no wonder Tory is rolling around with her. While she is being talked about on TMZ for allegedly issuing fades, we stopped by her Instagram page and was reminded exactly why she had the allegedly made Sage The Gemini the cry. Bruh, we would be a bit emotional if we let this curvy goddess getaway too. You can see what we mean in the gallery below. — Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Tory Lanez Launching The Dream City Fund To Benefit Covid-19 Relief Efforts [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Latest
Close