Are There Murder Hornets In North Carolina? – Video Included

Recently, a video surfaced with a couple claiming to have found a murder hornet in their NC home. This Asian giant hornet made headlines over the weekend as it appeared in the United States for the first time. Below, we’ve attached the video of what seems to be the couple finding a murder hornet that was already dead, and putting it inside of a zip-lock bag.

DISCLAIMER: It is unclear if this is in fact a North Carolina home but we’ll continue to monitor this story closely and provide updates.

Link – Time To Move! They Found A Murder Hornet Inside Their NC Home

Also On K97.5: