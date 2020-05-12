CLOSE
Homepage Prizes & Events
HomeHomepage Prizes & Events

K97.5 Presents North Carolina’s Largest Virtual Graduation Party On May 16th!

The road from school work through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rough ride, but now it's time to celebrate!

K97.5 Presents North Carolina's Largest Virtual Graduation Party

Source: tgthemogul.com for Radio One Digital

Raleigh’s Real Hip Hop and R&B station, K97.5 salutes the class of 2020! Graduates, pull out your graduation cap and the flyest outfit and get ready to party with us as K97.5 Presents North Carolina’s Largest Virtual Graduation Party May 16th at 7PM on @K975 Instagram Live.

The big homie Brian Dawson, your girl Autumn Joi, the Heavy Hitter DJ Double J and the fly girl Ashia Skye will be holding you down down as we salute all of the college and high school students from the class of 2020! You’ll be joined by special celebrity guests, teachers, faculty staff, friends, family members, and YOU!

 

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close