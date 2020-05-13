Boosie Has Been Offered A Reality Dating Show Much Like Flavor Of Love

We’ve all been pretty entertained by #Boosie and his content during this quarantine. He already has a reality series on the way, but other networks are trying to get him to be featured on a dating show, much like VH1’s #FlavorOfLove.

The rapper’s reality show Badazz Boosie is on the way, and he told VladTV that his audiences will “cry laughing”. There is no doubt Lil Boosie keeps us laughing, although many have stepped back including advertisers due to his controversial remarks about #DwayneWade’s daughter Zaya, who is transgender.

Before booking a deal for his new reality show, Boosie said that he was pitched an idea for a dating show that would have been much like Flavor of Love. He said there have been a few networks who reached out, including We TV who produces shows like #GrowingUpHipHop and #WhatTheFlocka with #WakaFlocka and his wife #Tammy. During the interview he stated he is “just focused on the reality show he has right now”.

The future is filled with endless possibilities and Boosie says he can’t say what he’s going to do if money talks. Because the networks have been pitching the dating show idea, he claimed that he wouldn’t have ownership in it. “In my reality show, I got ownership. If you ain’t giving me ownership, you gotta give me a lotta money”. This only makes sense.

We look forward to watching Badazz Boosie whenever it is set to premiere. We hope Boosie considers the dating show in the future because it would be EPIC. We will keep you updated with more news on this.

