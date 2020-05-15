Drake Lists His Top 5 Rappers and It May Surprise you

Grammy award winning rapper, Drake, revealed his top 5 favorite rappers and the picks may surprise you.

It all happened on an IG post from Hushergram, aka OVO HUSH, where he’d posted about some of his previous work. Drake then came into the post and randomly chimed on saying who his Top 5 rappers were.

“My top 5 is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony, and 3000 since nobody asked,” Drake wrote.

If you’re wondering who Young Tony is, it’s OVO HUSH, who wrote many of the songs off Drake’s “Take Care” and “Nothing Was The Same,” projects.

Do you agree with Drake’s top 5?

