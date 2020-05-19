Ariana Grande Addresses Tekashi69’s Billboard Cheating Allegations

Since being removed from jail and placed on house arrest, there has not been a dull moment in the life of Tekashi69. After releasing the record-breaking “GOOBA” video on his birthday and continuing to troll and mock being called a “rat,” Tekashi directed his energy towards accusing Billboard sabotaging the song.

“I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie. You can buy No. 1s on Billboard.”

Tekashi’s main gripe with Billboard was that he felt they manipulated the charts to give Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber the #1 with their song, “Stuck With U,” and didn’t count 20 Million streams that he received on “GOOBA.”

“Billboard illegally disqualified 20 million streams so it can drop down and the people who bought the No. 1, which was ‘Stuck With U,’ can go to No. 1.” We just did a whole investigation and their best answer was, ‘We can’t disclose that information.’”

Well Ariana Grande has addressed the cheating accusations in a post, also thanking she and Justin’s fans for the #1.

“i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far),” she began. “my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).

She continued that “sales count for more than streams and “u can not discredit this as hard as u try.” Check her full response below.

Also On K97.5: