Today we were joined by Porsha Williams on The Morning Hustle after the third virtual Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show that aired this past Sunday. Last week we were joined by Eva Marcille who shared her side on the beef between herself and Porsha, so this week we had Porsha share how she feels about the whole situation.

We also discuss how it seems Porsha’s role on the show has changed over the recent years, and now it seems she has become “the face of the franchise” according Headkrack. “I don’t call them fans, I call them supporters” she tells us describing her fans, and tells us she loves reading her comments because it turns into a show after the show.

After all the RHOA conversation, we transition into Insecure, and her cameo role in the HBO series. She explains to us how acting has always been a passion and would love to do more in the near future. Let us know what you thought about the latest reunion show on social media and be sure to download The Morning Hustle app to your smart phone!

Porsha Williams Talks RHOA Reunion, Becoming A Fan Favorite and Her Cameo On ‘Insecure’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com