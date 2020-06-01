The Verzuz Battle We All Needed – Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond

Yesterday, #Instagram viewers witnessed a much-needed healing session from two legendary gospel artists. #KirkFranklin and #FredHammond joined #Verzuz for a one of a kind “battle” with songs that soothed the painful week many of us are having.

During the IG battle, both Kirk and Fred were spotted wearing T-shirts that said “I Can’t Breathe” and “I Can’t Breathe Again”. These statement shirts follow the tragedy of #GeorgeFloyd, who was murdered by a police officer in broad daylight last week. #BishopTDJakes opened the Verzuz battle with a few words of encouragement. #TamelaMann made an appearance with a love rendition of Take Me To The King.

“It’s been a painful week. It’s been a difficult week. We want to make it a moment of healing for you. We have 42 songs to give to you. We know the pain, we see the pain” says Kirk before the battle began. He brought the keyboard to life as he played along to some of his hit songs like Stomp, Revolution and Melodies from Heaven. Hammond also took it back for some of us as he went digging back into his Detroit roots with “I’m Persuaded” and many other hits. He sang along to some of the songs and his voice did the culture some justice as we meditated on their songs.

Both of their catalogs were extremely impressive and the uplifting words were so needed during this time. #Timbaland and #SwissBeats have been growing their Verzuz platform with these “battles” and it’s greatly appreciated. Whose next?

