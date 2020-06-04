Kanye West Donates $2 Million to the Families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd

Many celebrities have spoken out about the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, which has inspired worldwide protests and civil unrest, while others have remained silent.

Many wondered what the response of outspoken rapper and MAGA supporter, Kanye West, would be — and he has officially broken his silence with the announcement that he will be donating $2 Million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“The donation includes funding for legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, along with black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities. West’s representative said he established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.”

Whether or not this is a genuine gesture or act for image rehab remains to be seen, but either way, it will help the families suffering through these times.

