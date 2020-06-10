Who’s Cappin?! Terry Crews & Billy Porter [VIDEO]

Lore’l had to call CAP on both Terry Crews & Billy Porter for their recent comments around Black Lives Matter, the protest, and equality.

On Sunday (June 7), Crews tweeted out the following: Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. With immediacy, folks on Twitter began to check crews for his words that, frankly speaking, came off as a misguided attempt to demand Black people include white people to bring about equality and justice across the board.

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Billy Porter says that he wants the LGBT community to be respected and included in the Black Lives Matter movement. “LGBTQ+ black folks are black people, too!” Porter said. “Our lives matter, too! So this is my response to those of y’all who don’t understand that: F— you! Porter shared that Black people risk their lives every time they leave their homes and it’s doubled for queer people of color.

Lore’l took issue with Terry Crews’ “Black Supremacy” quote & feels Billys quotes are only dividing the black community, weigh in on social media and let us know your thoughts!

