Rest In Peace George Floyd – A Small Recap Of Funeral Held Yesterday, With Family Of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner Present

Dozens lined up yesterday wearing T-shirts saying #ICantBreathe outside of a church in Houston, Texas to lay #GeorgeFloyd to rest. His life was celebrated with eulogies that honored him as a father, brother, athlete and mentor. His death came as a shock to many, a disgusting scene of police brutality and racial prejudice.

Radio stations observed with moments of silence and city officials paid tribute on social media. Last night, the New York stock exchange paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds to mark the length of time the #Minneapolis police officer #DerekChauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck, as he pleaded for breath and mercy.

His niece and brother delivered beautiful speeches as they described him as “spiritually grounded, an activist who moved people with his words”. #RevAlSharpton delivered a powerful speech stating “Lives like George will not matter until somebody pays the cost for taking their lives”. Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner spoke during the service as well as Joe Biden via video and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family, had earlier led a press conference with families of other victims of violent policing like #TrayvonMartin , #AhmaudArbery , #EricGarner , #MichaelBrown and #BothamJean. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother stated how important it was for her to be present at this funeral. Attendees who saw her said her presence was at the procession was powerful. “I know I don’t have the answers but I can listen. We share the same pain…. If I can be any kind of help, I’m here” she said.

This is so heartbreaking but we stand with all protesters and the people fighting for change. We are keeping the families of all victims in our prayers during this troubling time.

