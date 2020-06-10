Twitter, Square To Honor Juneteenth As An Official Company Holiday

June 19th aka Juneteenth is the day that the last of the slaves were freed in Texas in 1865 – 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. With the recent turn of events, deaths of unarmed black men and women, protests against police brutality and racism, this year’s Juneteenth promises to be a special one and many companies and businesses have decided to honor the day, including Twitter and Square.

Twitter owner, Jack Dorsey, has announced that Juneteenth is an official company Holiday and will be acknowledged as such.

Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection.https://t.co/xmR3fWMiRs — jack (@jack) June 9, 2020

Also On K97.5: