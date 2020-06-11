Producer Kenny Beats Tracked Down Child From Viral Meme & Gifts Him With Home Studio

Most of the time, we all are aware how toxic social media can get. However, this story proves that the internet still has the ability to create feel good stories like this one.

Producer Kenny Beats took notice on Twitter of this viral meme (see below) that was circling around the internet. User @buckestcowboy shared a meme of a child in his “home studio”, which prompted the producer to respond with “We gotta find him and get him so equipment!!!”

We gotta find him and get him some equipment !!! https://t.co/WPf5B3fz43 — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

As the internet is known to do, they quickly found the young mans YouTube channel.

GUYS IS THIS THE SAME KID FROM THE MEME??? WE GOT A TON OF PEOPLE READY TO SEND HIM A HOME STUDIO!!! https://t.co/Tqcid9ud0n pic.twitter.com/HFNcDJGbHM — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

With the original Tweet receiving over 5,000 RT’s, artist all responded that they are here to assist in buying any equipment the young rapper may need!

I’m down to peice up on a laptop — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) June 9, 2020

I’ll pitch in on God. This remind me of when I had to hang the mic from the ceiling fan https://t.co/iguwleVaHI — rob $tone. (@youngrobstone) June 9, 2020

im in — Elite (@Elite) June 9, 2020

I’ll put in money for some XLRs or monitors. 😂 — A-thony CAB-tano (@theneedledrop) June 9, 2020

lemme get him some proper headphones pls — Black Lives Matter (@oshimakesmusic) June 9, 2020

And later that day, RAY 3 was found!

I GOT IN CONTACT WITH RAY !!!!! WE ARE SENDING HIM EVERYTHING HE NEEDS !! MORE UPDATES SOON !!! https://t.co/Gxt6lz212F — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

Kenny Beats tracked down the kid from the meme and is sending him tons of recording gear with the help of BROCKHAMPTON, Finneas, Ryan Hemsworth, and more.

By Wednesday, June 10th, less than 24 hours after this conversation began, Kenny Beats found Ray and joined him on Instagram live to let him know what was happening, and that he will be in touch with Ray’s mother to get him all of this equipment that was donated from various artists and producers. “I’m not going to have room for all that” Ray 3 hilariously responded after hearing the news of all the new recording gear being sent his way.

i am ready to stan Ray. my pockets are ready to buy every song. my body is ready to dance at the concerts. 🥺 https://t.co/J5XWq0LHWx — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 10, 2020

Everyone who saw this meme knew that this kid was going to win. Thanks to some amazing people we just sent Ray 3 his own home studio! Lets do this every month? pic.twitter.com/aFuniM9MxD — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 10, 2020

“Everyone who saw this meme knew that this kid was going to win. Thanks to some amazing people we just sent Ray 3 his own studio! Lets do this every month?” As we continue to deal with everything that has happening in 2020 from the murder of George Floyd, the death of Kobe Bryant, COVID-19, and everything in between, it’s nice to see that there still is good in this world. We love to see it.

