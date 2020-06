Today my guest Crystal Keyes, of Alpha Omega Insurance Group, wife and mom of 4 shares her expertise on how we can accumulate wealth through using our own insurance policies.

Stop taking loans from bank and use your own money for you….. listen in.

Contact her …. Crystal Keyes – crystal@insurewithaoig.com

Website: www.alphaomegainsurancegroup.com

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Building Generational Wealth was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5: