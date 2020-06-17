Tracee Ellis Ross To Star In And Produce ‘Daria’ Spinoff

We love to hear about the endeavors of our black queens as this one is always up to something. #TraceeEllisRoss will star in and executive produce the Daria spinoff Jodie. It is one of multiple spin offs of Daria, originally a Beavis and Butt-head spin off in development at MTV Studios.

It was initially titled Daria and Jodie but has been redeveloped to focus solely on Jodie. Tracee will voice Jodie in the spinoff. The series will “follow Jodie as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech. Other former students from Daria’s Lawndale High will also appear. Jodie will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, themes of empowerment across gender and racial lines and explorations of privilege”.

This cartoon is just what we need for the times we’re in now. “Given the passion for these characters, there was only one person who could build upon the legacy to reimagine Jodie for a whole new generation, and that person is Tracee Ellis Ross”. Tracee also stars in ABC’s Black-ish and is the producer of the spin-off called Mixed-ish.

Also On K97.5: