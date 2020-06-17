Preventative Steps Dr. Collier Suggests We Should All Take To Avoid The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [VIDEO]

States are reopening all across the country, but don’t forget, COVID-19 is still a major issue & Dr. Collier gives us some updated data and suggestions on how we can fight the second wave of coronavirus that scientists are predicting will happen this fall.

He also fills us in on the new steroid, dexamethasone, that has been recently reported could help treat some COVID-19 patients. According to CNN, “the widely available steroid drug dexamethasone may be key in helping to treat the sickest Covid-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen, according to researchers in the United Kingdom.”

