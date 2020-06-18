Who’s Cappin?! Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait [VIDEO]

Continue reading Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait

Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait

[caption id="attachment_3727349" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Tim Boyle / Getty[/caption] Social media is continuing to spotlight neighborhood "Karens" who continue to call the police or center their feelings over the lives of Black people. The latest episode comes from a Georgia law enforcement officer who breaks down in tears over the delay of her McDonald's order. The white woman records herself sitting in her car and venting over the wait for her drive-through order. She says when she pulled up to the second window, McDonald's employees told her that her order wasn't ready yet so she had to pull over and wait some more. Then, she said when someonr finally came out with her order, they only included the coffee and not the English muffin she ordered. She went on to insinuate that because she's a law enforcement officer the staff was taking forever with her food and she no longer trusted them to safely give her the English muffin. "It doesn't matter how many hours I've been up, it doesn't matter what I've done for anyone, right now I'm too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's because I can't see it being made," she said in the clip. "Please just give us a break. I don't know how much more I can take," she added. The video was posted by a popular conservative Twitter account and the caption identified the woman only as Stacey, "who has been a cop for 15 yrs." The Twitter account continues, "She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop. Come on America. We are better than this." https://twitter.com/tkag2020_ann/status/1273075677454098436 The clip has since received over five million views on Twitter. Initially, people reported that the officer was apart of the Richmond Hill Police Department in Georgia, but they soon released a statement on their Facebook page, saying the woman was not their employee. "The officer in the video does not work for nor represent the Richmond Hill Police Department," the department said on their Facebook page. "We have contacted the agency she works for and have passed along our concerns." https://www.facebook.com/RichmondHillPD/posts/1792857917505070?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARC_sPqgm2ZstaQWXSOcFGDh18I2qNRsbqPzenRzXjrpG0CT3OBzCQzJowlpi_8UZLruPce2OxrJC_E3nzhFpRAO-A_LTGpDZL1DygUIVlJeF4FCH6flINb6GFPju_T1hpkBU59-Wrg6TS9ukr5qO0jIzQG6DuAULJ8yDkAP7OQnmSNDpkza6SCtXcQX2OEMHtZFJTepXmINGm7zTV2Dn3MKiC94RIfADAUQOA1GQy_VMEgrE3-lUnvYJuVQwjog1WoFyegQbOHxYmK61A-pWMlKwBYx32bredyt1510vCjZN8e36cUTOKRCtUfv0IYfnhKBnLV7039z4ZXLCp6jLQ&__tn__=-R Once the clip of Officer "Karen" was posted, she immediately received backlash for crying over a drive-through wait, which most people have experienced in their lifetime. People especially brought up the officer's privilege considering Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was found sleeping in his car, was fatally shot by Atlanta cops outside a Wendy's restaurant on Friday. His death sparked protests in Atlanta, building off other protests around police killings against George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more. "You know who can't order any more food because they were in a nervous terror as they lay there being killed or were shot at least 8 times in their own home? You know who was just killed in a fast food parking lot?" Anthony V. Clark commented. https://twitter.com/anthonyvclark20/status/1273227296120410113 The Georgia officer's tears come after three New York City police officers fell ill after ordering from a Shake Shack. According to Fox 5, two police unions tried to spread the idea that the officers were harmed intentionally, but eventually an investigation determined that the milkshakes might have been accidentally contaminated with a cleanser used to clean milkshake equipment. No criminal intent was found and the officers who fell sick weren't seriously harmed. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed the police unions for the allegation "that some police officers were poisoned at a Shake Shack." "So, they basically defamed this restaurant chain and acted irresponsibly and I'm just wondering whether there are consequences for that," the mayor asked in a media briefing. Meanwhile, you can peep more outraged responses to "Officer Karen" in the tweets below.