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Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Muni Long is opening up about a serious health battle that nearly cost her life.

Published on June 24, 2026

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Muni Long is opening up about a serious health battle that nearly cost her life.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that complications from lupus became so severe that she ultimately underwent a double lung transplant.

Long explained that her health struggles grew while she still performed on The Boy Is Mine Tour, forcing her to cut tour dates short. Looking back, she admitted that taking the tour may not have been the best decision given her condition at the time.

“I should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I had to do it. About midway through, we’re up in the north east, it’s really cold, and with autoimmune, the cold is really not your friend. I got really sick, I got pneumonia.”

As her condition worsened, Long was forced to temporarily step away from the tour in an effort to recover. However, she said returning to the stage too soon only made things difficult.

“I had to step away for a few dates. But I’m like, this is not it, I got to go back. I went back, and I think maybe about five or six dates in, I was like, this is not… I couldn’t even get out of bed to make my call time for the stage. And the last show, I just barely made it; I was only able to do two songs. My team and my family were like, you just need to come home and rest.”

Thankfully, the singer shared she is doing much better these days and remains focused on her recovery. 

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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