Happy Juneteenth!! – How To Celebrate

Following nationwide protests, there has been a renewed interest in the day that celebrates the freedom of African-Americans.

#Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery TWO YEARS after the Emancipation Proclamation was put into effect. This means, slaves were actually freed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1st, 1863 but didn’t receive the message until June 19th, 1865, just two months after General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia. This led to General Gordon Granger arriving to Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African-Americans of their freedom and that the Civil War has ended.

The original celebration became an annual one and has grew in popularity over the years. Juneteenth has always been worthy of celebration but today we are grateful it has been brought to the forefront as some companies are honoring the holiday as an annual paid holiday for workers.

Our communities have been preparing for the celebration of Juneteeth for several months as many have been out protesting and fighting against police brutality and other racial issues in our country. There are a number of ways to celebrate Juneteenth today across the Triangle area or virtually from home.

-Beyu Cafe is hosting a Digital Block Party at 6pm EST on Facebook Live

-Chatham County’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth celebration will be virtual with live cultural performances, education and community conversation

-Juneteenth Open Air Market in Durham will be help from 4pm to 9pm including vendors, music, food and drinks. Proceeeds will help those displaced from McDougald Terrace

-Durham Juneteenth Census Parade (June 20th) at 11am EST will celebrate music and fun while raising awareness of the 2020 Census and get minority communities included.

-Wake County Permit Our Freedom Music and Concert Tour from 3pm – 4:30pm EST

-SHOP BLACK! SUPPORT BLACK OWNED BUSINESSES. Not only on #Juneteenth, but all the time.

Also On K97.5: