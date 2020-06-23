Lil Baby is having arguably the biggest 2020 of any artist, but he does have one beef right now, and it’s directed towards Walmart.

Walmart got me fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 22, 2020

The retailer is currently selling “Mens Baguette Icy 4PF Pockets Full Rapper Custom Pendant Hip Hop” chains on their website. 4PF however is the name of Lil Baby’s label, the Walmart is selling these “custom chains” for $70.00, and it doesn’t seem like Lil Baby was aware of this. Twitter had a field day with the news though.

In more serious news, we’re happy to announce Lil Yachty walked away unharmed. According to TMZ, Lil Yachty smashed up his Ferrari after getting into a car wreck on an Atlanta freeway. The wet roads lead to the expensive sports car hydroplaning prior to smashing into a barrier on the freeway’s shoulder. He walked away with just minor injuries, but it’s never easy to loose a $330 car!

SEE ALSO: Money, Social Media Drama, & The Trap Mentality Hasn’t Stopped Lil Baby’s Path To Stardom [Exclusive Interview]

SEE ALSO: Lil Yachty Addresses Internet Backlash Over “Oprah’s Bank Account” Video, JT Dating Rumors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Here’s Why Lil Baby Is Beefing With Walmart & How Lil Yachty Totaled His Ferrari [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com