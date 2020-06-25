Check Out The List Of Wake County Public Schools Summer Meal Distribution Sites

Looking for summer meals for your kids in Wake County during the summer?
A number of schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families.
- Families may pick up food at the locations and times indicated below.
- Food will be distributed curbside to minimize safety concerns.
- The food will be placed in sanitized food containers.
- You will not be required to show ID and children do not have to be present with you to pick up food.
- Our Big Bus Food Truck is running on a tight schedule, so please arrive early. The bus must leave at its scheduled time in order to deliver food to other locations.
Check out the website here or search for a location below.
-
Apex
Apex First Baptist , 419 S. Salem St.
Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Markham St. , 975 Markham St.
Saturday – Sunday 6 – 7 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Mockingbird Lane, near 807 Mockingbird Ln.
Monday – Friday 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Oak Park Dr. Mobile Home Park , 6800 Oak Park Dr.
Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Shangri-La Mobile Home Community , 811 Chickadee Ln.
Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
West Chatham Street, near 503 W. Chatham St.
Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Cary
Arbors at Cary Apts. , 200 Wrenn Dr.
Monday – Friday 6 – 7 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Nottingham/Aurella Apt. Community , 101 Harlon Dr.
Tuesday – Thursday 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Briarcliff Elem., 1220 Pond St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Cary Elem., 400 Kildaire Farm Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Cary First Christian Church , 1109 Evans Rd.
Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Chatham Estates Mobile Home Community , N. Lake St. & Maple Ave.
Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Chatham Forest Apts. , 880 Glendale Dr.
Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
First United Methodist Church , 117 S. Academy St.
Monday – Friday 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
The Gregory Apartments, 100 Appledown Dr.
Saturday – Sunday 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church , 200 High Meadow Dr.
Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Reedy Creek Elem. , 940 Reedy Creek Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Fuquay – Varina
Pine Acres Community Center , 402 McLean St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Garner
Creech Rd. Elem., 450 Creech Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Praise Temple Mobile Market , 1329, U.S. Hwy 70
Fourth Saturday 10 – 11 a.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Holly Springs
Broomstraw Mobile Home Park , Corner of Hitch Dr. and Thrasher Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Holly Springs Elem. , 401 Holly Springs Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Holly Springs UMC , 108 Avent Ferry Rd.
Monday – Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Knightdale
Amber Acres Ln. , Corner of Amber Acres Ln. and Presentation St.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave.
Thursday Drive-thru 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Cross Creek Mobile Home Estates , Old Hickory Ln.
Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Cross Point Community Church , 1001 Steeple Square Ct.
Saturday Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Forestville Elem. , 100 Lawson Ridge Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Hodge Rd. Elem. , 2128 Mingo Bluff Blvd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.
Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Knightdale Estates, intersection of Kemp Dr. and Lodge Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Rutledge Landing Dr. , Moore’s Creek Dr. and Parkerwood Dr.
Monday – Friday 1 – 1:45 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Ashley Hills , Corner of Walton Hill Rd. and Meadow Run
Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Morrisville
Crosstimbers Apts. , 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir.
Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Preston View Apartments, 1000 Stony Ct.
Sat. – Sun. 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Raleigh
Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Rd.
Fourth Saturday 10 – 11:30 a.m.
April 11: 10 – 11 a.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Athens Dr. High, 1420 Athens Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Avenida del Sol, Grey Harbour Dr.
Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Avonlea Apartments, 5005 Cape Breton Dr.
Monday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Baileywick Elem., 9425 Baileywick Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Banks Rd. Elem. , 10225 Chambers Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Blackburn Mobile Estates, 3848 Butler Blvd.
Monday and Thursday 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Brentwood Elem., 3426 Ingram Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Bugg Elem., 825 Cooper Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Bugg Elem., 825 Cooper Rd.
Monday 11:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
*Carnage Middle , 1425 Carnage Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Casa De Luna Apartments, 3819 Bonneville Ct.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Cedar Point Apartments, near 6514 Suburban Dr.
Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Chavis , 781 Bright Creek Way
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Cherry Laurel Dr., near 1516 Cherry Laurel Dr.
Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Deep Hollow Dr. and Saint Giles St., near 4011 Deep Hollow Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Dillard Dr. Elem., 5018 Dillard Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
East Haven Apartments , Dowling Haven Pl.
Friday 1:40 – 2:10 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Faith Missionary Baptist Church , near 908 Suffolk Blvd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Farm Grove Ln. Mobile Home Community , Farm Grove Ln.
Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Forest Edge Townhomes , Boone Trl. & Sheldon Dr.
Friday 1:40 – 2:15 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Fox Hall Village , 5909 Fox Hall Village Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Fox Hall Village Mobile Home Park , 5909 Foxhall Village Rd.
Friday 12:35 – 1:10 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.
Monday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Gateway Park Apartments , 710 Gatewaypark Dr.
Friday 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Glenbrook Crossing Apartments , 336 Dacian Rd.
Monday and Thursday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartments , 2419 Wycliff Rd.
Friday 11:05 – 12:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Green Elem. , 5307 Six Forks Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Greenbriar Townhomes, 3104 Martinsburg St.
Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Green Spring Valley community pool parking lot, near 1100 Greenvale Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.
Friday 11:10 – 11:40 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Homestead Village Estates, 7901 N. California Dr.
Monday 12 – 12:45 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Horseshoe Dr. Mailboxes at Simpkins Road, near 6205 Horseshoe Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:45 a.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Hunter Elem. , 1018 E Davie St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park, 6004 Poole Rd.
Monday and Thursday 5:45 – 6:10 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Jeffries Ridge Apartments , Lightner Ln.
Monday and Thursday 1:40 – 2:05 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Juniper Level Baptist Church , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Kentwood , 3924 Neeley St.
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Kingsborough Mobile Home Park, 284 Kings Pkwy.
Monday 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Lynn Rd. Elem. , 1601 Lynn Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Mary Belle Pate Park , near 2640 Sierra Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Mayview , 1103 Parker St.
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Millbank Court Apts. , 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Millbrine Apartments, 701 Hampstead Pl.
Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Millbrook Elem. , 1520 E. Millbrook Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Mission Capital Crossing, 4722 Dansey Dr.
Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Navaho Dr. (between The Pointe and Pinewood), near 835 and 1001 Navaho Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
North Ridge Crossing Apartments, 2901 Calliope Way
Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Lexington on the Green, 4803 N. New Hope Rd.
Monday 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Oak City Apartments, 3131 Calvary Dr.
Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
The Oaks Apartments , 590 Lipscombe Ct.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Oak Run and Supreme Dr. cul-de-sac, near 643 Oak Run Dr.
Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Old Stage Road , 5249 Carrier Way
Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Overlooke at Simms Creek Apartments, Varve Ln.
Monday 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Peach Road Community Center Parking Lot, near 911 Ileagnes Rd.
Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Perry Point Apartments, 3235 Trimblestone Ln.
Monday 11:25 – 11:55 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.
Monday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Reconciliation Dr. neighborhood entrance, near 4500 Reconciliation Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
The Regency Park, Courtney Ln. cul-de-sac
Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Richmond Hills Apartments , 2251 Charles Dr.
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
River Birch at Town Center Apartments, 2611 Torquay Crossing
Monday 11:20 – 11:50 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck
Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Stonecrest Apartments , Haresnipe Ct.
Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Schenley Square Mobile Home Park , Schenley Dr.
Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Smith Elem. , 1101 Maxwell Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Spring Forest Apartments, Corner of Sedgewick Dr. and Coolridge Ct.
Monday 11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Stony Brook North Mobile Home Park , 3000 Stonybrook Dr.
Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
The Trestles Apartments , 3008 Calvary Pl.
Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wakefield Manor, 10810 Oliver Rd.
Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Walden Woods Condominiums , Walenda Dr.
Friday 3 – 3:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Walnut Ridge Apartments, 1611 Royal Foxhound Ln.
Monday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Washington Terrace Apts. , 1951 Booker Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wilson Temple United Methodist Church , 1023 Oberlin Rd.
Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wynsome Townhomes, 2287 Fox Ridge Manor Dr.
Monday 11 – 11:25 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Rolesville
Rolesville Middle , 4700 Burlington Mills Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Rolesville High , 1099 East Young St.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Sanford Creek Elem. , 701 Granite Falls Blvd.
[LAST DAY FRIDAY, JUNE 19]
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wake Forest
Ponderosa Park, 1 Dannon Ct.
Monday 12 – 12:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Star Road Community, Corner of Star Rd. and Doris Ln.
Monday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center , 350 Holding Ave.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave.
Third Tuesday, Drive-thru 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Wake Forest Hope House, 334 N. Allen Rd.
Monday – Wednesday 5 – 6 p.m.
Serving at least one meal
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wendell
Beaver St. & Indian Trl.
Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Candlewick Subdivision , Candlewick Dr. & Gail Ridge Ln.
Friday 2:10 – 2:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Deerhurst Mobile Home Park , 6500 Privette Dr.
Friday 11 – 11:40 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Heritage Dr. & Vista Dr.
Friday 1:45 – 2:10 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Lake Myra Elem. , 1300 Elk Falls Dr.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park #2 , Little Fawn Rd. & Flowering Valley St.
Friday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. & Majestic Oak Cir.
Friday 12:15 – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. and Majestic Oak Cir.
Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wendell Elem. , 3355 Wendell Blvd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97
Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Woodtrace Dr. & Fairhope Ln.
Friday 11:45 – 12:10 a.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Willow Spring
3 Sons Ct. , Corner of 3 Sons Ct. and Fall Colors Ct.
Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Blue View Dr. , Corner of Blue View Dr. and Three Owls Dr.
Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Willow Springs High , 1704 Old Honeycutt Rd.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Zebulon
Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club , 1320 Shepard School Rd.
Third Saturday, Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.
Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items
Available for everyone
Country Squire Mobile Home Park , Tal House Dr. & Chelhouse Dr.
Friday 1:35 – 1:55 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Wakelon Elem. , 8921 Pippin Rd.
Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Wedgewood Neighborhood , 616 Yates Pl.
Monday – Friday 1:15 – 2 p.m.
Big Bus Food Truck
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
Westside Mobile Home Park, 106 Westside Cir.
Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.
Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.
A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.
Available for everyone
Zebulon Elem. , 700 Proctor St.
Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day
Available for all children aged 18 and under
* denotes new locations
