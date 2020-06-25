CLOSE
Check Out The List Of Wake County Public Schools Summer Meal Distribution Sites

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

Looking for summer meals for your kids in Wake County during the summer?

A number of schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families.

  • Families may pick up food at the locations and times indicated below.
  • Food will be distributed curbside to minimize safety concerns.
  • The food will be placed in sanitized food containers.
  • You will not be required to show ID and children do not have to be present with you to pick up food.
  • Our Big Bus Food Truck is running on a tight schedule, so please arrive early. The bus must leave at its scheduled time in order to deliver food to other locations.

Check out the website here or search for a location below.

 

  • Apex

    Apex First Baptist , 419 S. Salem St.

    Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Markham St. , 975 Markham St.

    Saturday – Sunday 6 – 7 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Mockingbird Lane, near 807 Mockingbird Ln.

    Monday – Friday 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Oak Park Dr. Mobile Home Park , 6800 Oak Park Dr.

    Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Shangri-La Mobile Home Community , 811 Chickadee Ln.

    Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    West Chatham Street, near 503 W. Chatham St.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Cary

    Arbors at Cary Apts. , 200 Wrenn Dr.

    Monday – Friday 6 – 7 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Nottingham/Aurella Apt. Community , 101 Harlon Dr.

    Tuesday – Thursday 5:30 – 7 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Briarcliff Elem.,  1220 Pond St.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Cary Elem.,  400 Kildaire Farm Rd.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Cary First Christian Church , 1109 Evans Rd.

    Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Chatham Estates Mobile Home Community , N. Lake St. & Maple Ave.

    Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Chatham Forest Apts. , 880 Glendale Dr.

    Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    First United Methodist Church , 117 S. Academy St.

    Monday – Friday 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    The Gregory Apartments, 100 Appledown Dr.

    Saturday – Sunday 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church , 200 High Meadow Dr.

    Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Reedy Creek Elem. , 940 Reedy Creek Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Fuquay – Varina

    Pine Acres Community Center , 402 McLean St.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Garner

    Creech Rd. Elem.,  450 Creech Rd.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Praise Temple Mobile Market , 1329, U.S. Hwy 70

    Fourth Saturday 10 – 11 a.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Holly Springs

    Broomstraw Mobile Home Park , Corner of Hitch Dr. and Thrasher Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Holly Springs Elem. , 401 Holly Springs Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Holly Springs UMC , 108 Avent Ferry Rd.

    Monday – Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Knightdale

    Amber Acres Ln. , Corner of Amber Acres Ln. and Presentation St.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave.

    Thursday Drive-thru 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Cross Creek Mobile Home Estates , Old Hickory Ln.

    Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Cross Point Community Church , 1001 Steeple Square Ct.

    Saturday Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Forestville Elem. , 100 Lawson Ridge Rd.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Hodge Rd. Elem. , 2128 Mingo Bluff Blvd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.

    Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Knightdale Estatesintersection of Kemp Dr. and Lodge Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Rutledge Landing Dr. , Moore’s Creek Dr. and Parkerwood Dr.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 1:45 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Ashley Hills , Corner of Walton Hill Rd. and Meadow Run

    Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Morrisville

    Crosstimbers Apts. , 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir.

    Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Preston View Apartments, 1000 Stony Ct.

    Sat. – Sun. 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Raleigh

    Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Rd.

    Fourth Saturday 10 – 11:30 a.m.

    April 11: 10 – 11 a.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Athens Dr. High,  1420 Athens Dr.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Avenida del Sol, Grey Harbour Dr.

    Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

     

    Avonlea Apartments, 5005 Cape Breton Dr.

    Monday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Baileywick Elem.,  9425 Baileywick Rd.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Banks Rd. Elem. , 10225 Chambers Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Blackburn Mobile Estates, 3848 Butler Blvd.

    Monday and Thursday 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Brentwood Elem.,  3426 Ingram Dr.

    Monday – Friday  11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Bugg Elem.,  825 Cooper Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Bugg Elem.,  825 Cooper Rd.

    Monday 11:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    *Carnage Middle , 1425 Carnage Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Casa De Luna Apartments,  3819 Bonneville Ct.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Cedar Point Apartments, near 6514 Suburban Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Chavis , 781 Bright Creek Way

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Cherry Laurel Dr., near 1516 Cherry Laurel Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Deep Hollow Dr. and Saint Giles St., near 4011 Deep Hollow Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Dillard Dr. Elem.,  5018 Dillard Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    East Haven Apartments , Dowling Haven Pl.

    Friday 1:40 – 2:10 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Faith Missionary Baptist Church , near 908 Suffolk Blvd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Farm Grove Ln. Mobile Home Community Farm Grove Ln.

    Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Forest Edge Townhomes , Boone Trl. & Sheldon Dr.

    Friday 1:40 – 2:15 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Fox Hall Village , 5909 Fox Hall Village Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Fox Hall Village Mobile Home Park , 5909 Foxhall Village Rd.

    Friday 12:35 – 1:10 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.

    Monday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Gateway Park Apartments , 710 Gatewaypark Dr.

    Friday 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Glenbrook Crossing Apartments , 336 Dacian Rd.

    Monday and Thursday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Grand Arbor Reserve Apartments , 2419 Wycliff Rd.

    Friday 11:05 – 12:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Green Elem. , 5307 Six Forks Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Greenbriar Townhomes, 3104 Martinsburg St.

    Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Green Spring Valley community pool parking lot, near 1100 Greenvale Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.

    Friday 11:10 – 11:40 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Homestead Village Estates, 7901 N. California Dr.

    Monday 12 – 12:45 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Horseshoe Dr. Mailboxes at Simpkins Road, near 6205 Horseshoe Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:45 a.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Hunter Elem. , 1018 E Davie St.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park, 6004 Poole Rd.

    Monday and Thursday 5:45 – 6:10 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Jeffries Ridge Apartments , Lightner Ln.

    Monday and Thursday 1:40 – 2:05 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Juniper Level Baptist Church , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Kentwood , 3924 Neeley St.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Kingsborough Mobile Home Park, 284 Kings Pkwy.

    Monday 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Lynn Rd. Elem. , 1601 Lynn Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Mary Belle Pate Park , near 2640 Sierra Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Mayview , 1103 Parker St.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Millbank Court Apts. , 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Millbrine Apartments, 701 Hampstead Pl.

    Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Millbrook Elem. , 1520 E. Millbrook Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Mission Capital Crossing, 4722 Dansey Dr.

    Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Navaho Dr. (between The Pointe and Pinewood), near 835 and 1001 Navaho Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    North Ridge Crossing Apartments, 2901 Calliope Way

    Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Lexington on the Green, 4803 N. New Hope Rd.

    Monday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Oak City Apartments, 3131 Calvary Dr.

    Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    The Oaks Apartments , 590 Lipscombe Ct.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Oak Run and Supreme Dr. cul-de-sac, near 643 Oak Run Dr.

    Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Old Stage Road , 5249 Carrier Way

    Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Overlooke at Simms Creek Apartments, Varve Ln.

    Monday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Peach Road Community Center Parking Lot, near 911 Ileagnes Rd.

    Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Perry Point Apartments, 3235 Trimblestone Ln.

    Monday 11:25 – 11:55 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

     

    Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.

    Monday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Reconciliation Dr. neighborhood entrance, near 4500 Reconciliation Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    The Regency Park, Courtney Ln. cul-de-sac

    Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Richmond Hills Apartments , 2251 Charles Dr.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    River Birch at Town Center Apartments, 2611 Torquay Crossing

    Monday 11:20 – 11:50 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck

    Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Stonecrest Apartments , Haresnipe Ct.

    Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Schenley Square Mobile Home Park , Schenley Dr.

    Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Smith Elem. , 1101 Maxwell Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Spring Forest Apartments, Corner of Sedgewick Dr. and Coolridge Ct.

    Monday 11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Stony Brook North Mobile Home Park , 3000 Stonybrook Dr.

    Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    The Trestles Apartments , 3008 Calvary Pl.

    Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wakefield Manor, 10810 Oliver Rd.

    Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Walden Woods Condominiums , Walenda Dr.

    Friday 3 – 3:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Walnut Ridge Apartments, 1611 Royal Foxhound Ln.

    Monday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Washington Terrace Apts. , 1951 Booker Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wilson Temple United Methodist Church , 1023 Oberlin Rd.

    Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wynsome Townhomes, 2287 Fox Ridge Manor Dr.

    Monday 11 – 11:25 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Rolesville

    Rolesville Middle , 4700 Burlington Mills Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Rolesville High , 1099 East Young St.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Sanford Creek Elem. , 701 Granite Falls Blvd.

    [LAST DAY FRIDAY, JUNE 19]

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wake Forest

    Ponderosa Park, 1 Dannon Ct.

    Monday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Star Road Community, Corner of Star Rd. and Doris Ln.

    Monday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center , 350 Holding Ave.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave.

    Third Tuesday, Drive-thru 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Wake Forest Hope House, 334 N. Allen Rd.

    Monday – Wednesday 5 – 6 p.m.

    Serving at least one meal

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wendell

    Beaver St. & Indian Trl.

    Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Candlewick Subdivision , Candlewick Dr. & Gail Ridge Ln.

    Friday 2:10 – 2:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Deerhurst Mobile Home Park , 6500 Privette Dr.

    Friday 11 – 11:40 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Heritage Dr. & Vista Dr.

    Friday 1:45 – 2:10 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Lake Myra Elem. , 1300 Elk Falls Dr.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

     

    Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park #2 , Little Fawn Rd. & Flowering Valley St.

    Friday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. & Majestic Oak Cir.

    Friday 12:15 – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. and Majestic Oak Cir.

    Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wendell Elem. , 3355 Wendell Blvd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97

    Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Woodtrace Dr. & Fairhope Ln.

    Friday 11:45 – 12:10 a.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Willow Spring

    3 Sons Ct. , Corner of 3 Sons Ct. and Fall Colors Ct.

    Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Blue View Dr. , Corner of Blue View Dr. and Three Owls Dr.

    Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Willow Springs High , 1704 Old Honeycutt Rd.

    Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Zebulon

    Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club , 1320 Shepard School Rd.

    Third Saturday, Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.

    Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

    Available for everyone

    Country Squire Mobile Home Park , Tal House Dr. & Chelhouse Dr.

    Friday 1:35 – 1:55 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Wakelon Elem. , 8921 Pippin Rd.

    Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Wedgewood Neighborhood , 616 Yates Pl.

    Monday – Friday 1:15 – 2 p.m.

    Big Bus Food Truck

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    Westside Mobile Home Park, 106 Westside Cir.

    Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.

    Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

    A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

    Available for everyone

    Zebulon Elem. , 700 Proctor St.

    Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

    Available for all children aged 18 and under

    * denotes new locations

