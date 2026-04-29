Le’Veon Bell Accuses Ex-NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Using Cocaine In His Office

Jim McIsaac

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most prolific NFL running backs in the 2010s, and he’s got the stories to prove it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ mainstay recently sat down with Justin Laboy on his Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show to detail one of the most outlandish head coach tales.

Only it wasn’t with longtime coach Mike Tomlin, but it was after, during his two-season stint with the New York Jets, after Bell inked a four-year, $52.5 million contract with them in 2019.

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Adam Gase was the head coach at the time, and Bell openly calls him a dunce around the 55-minute mark.

“That n-gga Adam Gase, bro. He might have been the dumbest coach ever,” Bell laments while adding that some of his plays are too predictable, and a particular game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he wanted to throw the ball a lot despite a rainy forecast.

“Worst coach ever. He shouldn’t even coach Little League,” Bell continues.

Initially hesitant, Bell says he even caught Gase doing drugs in his office.

“He did a lot of sh-t in that office that coaching ain’t supposed to be doing,” Bell says. He adds that he was doing “that white girl” before making obnoxious snorting noises.

Laboy calls him out, saying, “You ain’t seen him sniff coke, bro,” to which Bell responds he did “with my own two” eyes.

“Not just once, though, it wasn’t just one time. That’s what he did, though. Everybody knows that,” he adds. “Yeah, that n-gga Adam Gase was on that cocaina.”

“Fried out there calling them plays,” he said before referencing Gase sniffing smelling salts on the sideline.

Bell spent the bulk of his career with the Steelers before heading to the Jets. Then he had one-year stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all while earning three Pro Bowl nods.

After Gase was fired in 2021 by the Jets following his 9-23 record, he didn’t hold an official position until this year, when the Los Angeles Chargers picked him up as a passing game specialist.

See social media reacting to Bell’s accusations below.